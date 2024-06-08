Share Video

Link copied!

Bobrovsky will defend the home crease Saturday in Game 1 against Edmonton, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has been solid this postseason, posting a .908 save percentage with a 2.20 GAA through 17 games. He'll now take on an Oilers team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game in the playoffs.

More News