Bobrovsky will defend the home crease Saturday in Game 1 against Edmonton, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky has been solid this postseason, posting a .908 save percentage with a 2.20 GAA through 17 games. He'll now take on an Oilers team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game in the playoffs.
