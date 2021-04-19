Bobrovsky will start Monday's game against the Blue Jackets.

Bobrovsky will face his former team for the eighth time in his career, having dominated Columbus to the tune of a 5-1-1 record, 2.41 GAA and .931 save percentage. That success includes victories in all four of their meetings this season, and Bobrovsky's well positioned to get right back in the winner's circle considering the Blue Jackets come to Florida having lost five in a row.