Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net versus Philly
Bobrovsky was the first goalie off the ice, suggesting he'll get the start Tuesday against the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky snapped a four-start winless streak in his last appearance, and he'll look to build on that effort against a Flyers team that's below league average with 2.90 goals per game. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is still struggling to adjust to his new surroundings, as evidenced by Bobrovsky's uncharacteristic 3.53 GAA and .882 save percentage.
