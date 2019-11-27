Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In tough Wednesday

Bobrovsky's listed as the starter for Wednesday's game in Washington, Panthers play-by-play man Steve Goldstein reports.

This battle of top-five offenses should feature plenty of chances for both sides, and while we wouldn't have many reservations about the Bobrovsky of old in such a scenario, his 3.45 GAA and .888 save percentage through 20 games with Florida certainly give us pause ahead of this difficult matchup. To Bobrovsky's credit, he's come away with wins in three of his past four starts, but a strong effort here would really cement him being over the early struggles with his new club.