Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Inefficient in road loss

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Bobrovsky wasn't particularly sharp after having won three of his previous four starts. Richard Panik's second-period goal from the right dot appeared to have caught Bobrovsky unready, and Lars Eller's goal in the third period was the result of a generous rebound. Bobrovsky still hasn't found his rhythm in his first year with the Panthers and now owns a 3.48 GAA and .884 save percentage in 21 appearances.