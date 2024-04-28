Bobrovsky turned aside 26 shots Saturday during a 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 of the Panthers' first-round series.

After dropping the first three games of the series, Tampa Bay wasn't going down without a fight and took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission before finally pulling away in the third period. Bobrovsky has given up only seven goals in Florida's three wins, so this performance would seem to have more to do with the Bolts' desperation than the veteran netminder's play. He'll look to get back on track Monday in Game 5 as the Panthers try to clinch the series on home ice.