Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Keeps busy in loss

Bobrovsky stopped 35 of 40 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Kings on Thursday.

Bobrovsky started back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. He's now 2-1-1 with 10 goals allowed in games when he's started on consecutive days. The Russian dropped to 22-18-5 overall, with a 3.29 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 47 appearances. The Panthers' road trip continues Saturday in Vegas, which could be a challenging matchup if Bobrovsky gets the start.