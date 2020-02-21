Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Keeps busy in loss
Bobrovsky stopped 35 of 40 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Kings on Thursday.
Bobrovsky started back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. He's now 2-1-1 with 10 goals allowed in games when he's started on consecutive days. The Russian dropped to 22-18-5 overall, with a 3.29 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 47 appearances. The Panthers' road trip continues Saturday in Vegas, which could be a challenging matchup if Bobrovsky gets the start.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for back-to-back•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 35 pucks in win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Wednesday versus Ducks•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up win in San Jose•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to back up Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.