Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

He wasn't especially busy, but Bobrovsky came up with some big saves during a scoreless first period before the Florida offense could get rolling. It's the franchise's first playoff win in over four years, and performances like this are exactly why Bobrovsky was brought in as a free agent. He'll try to stay locked in Friday for Game 4, with the Panthers facing elimination once again.