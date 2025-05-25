Bobrovsky stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

It was more of the same for the Panthers, as Bobrovsky did his job to keep the game close early before his teammates took over in the third period. He's won seven of his last eight games, and this latest victory put the Panthers up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals -- one win away from a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. The 36-year-old hasn't given up more than two goals in any of his last seven outings, and he's all but guaranteed to be between the pipes in a potential series-clinching Game 4 on Monday.