Bobrovsky made 26 saves Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3 of the Panthers' first-round series.
Tampa Bay grabbed a 2-1 lead with two quick goals early in the second period, but Bobrovsky kept his focus and let the Florida offense get to work. The veteran netminder has the Panthers on the brink of a sweep, going 3-0 to begin the postseason while allowing seven goals on 71 shots (.901 save percentage). He'll look to send his club through to the next round Saturday in Game 4.
