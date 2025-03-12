Bobrovsky made 21 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran netminder took a clean sheet into the third period, but the Panthers got sloppy in their own zone late and spoiled not only Bobrovsky's shutout bid, but their seventh straight win. It was Bob's first loss in March, and since the 4 Nations Face-Off break he's gone 4-2-0 with a dazzling 1.53 GAA and .936 save percentage.