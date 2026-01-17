Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Late collapse in Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky gave up a career-worst nine goals on 35 shots in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Carolina dominated play most of the game, out-shooting Florida 35-16, but Bobrovsky actually kept things close through two periods before the 'Canes erupted for six goals in the final frame. The outing continues a rough January for the veteran netminder, and Bobrovsky is 2-4-0 over six starts this month with a brutal 4.42 GAA and .810 save percentage.
