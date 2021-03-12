Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 5-4 overtime win versus Columbus on Thursday.

Bobrovsky and the Panthers trailed 4-1 to start the third period but Florida forced overtime with three goals in an eight-minute span. Frank Vatrano scored the winner in extra time, giving Bobrovsky his fourth straight win, the last two coming against his former franchise. The 32-year-old Bobrovsky upped his record to a sparkling 10-2-0 to go along with a less-than-sparkling 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage.