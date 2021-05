Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Bobrovsky twice had one-goal leads to protect, only to allow a pair each time. Brayden Point scored twice in the third period Sunday to stick Bobrovsky with the loss. The Russian netminder was alright this season with a 2.91 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 31 outings, but Chris Driedger or Spencer Knight could get a look if Bobrovsky has another game or two like Sunday.