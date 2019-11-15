Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lets Jets take flight

Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

This one was a defensive struggle through two before the teams combined for five goals in the third period, with three going Winnipeg's way. Bobrovsky continues to struggle, having allowed at least four goals in half of his 16 appearances this season. He's too good to bench, but you're not starting him with confidence at the moment.