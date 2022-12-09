Bobrovsky made 19 saves in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

The kitties were super stingy in from of him and they then scored four times in the second period to seal the win early. Bobrovsky has split duties with Spencer Knight this season and has generally failed to deliver. He has a 5-6-1 record with a 3.51 GAA and .884 save percentage compared to Knight's 8-4-3 record, 2.64 GAA and .919 save percentage. Knight is out with a non-COVID illness, but expect that he'll start to see a heavier workload sooner rather than later. And that will put Bob on the bench.