Bobrovsky (lower body) is likely to miss the next three games, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky was hurt at the 2:01 mark of the opening period Thursday versus Montreal and was forced to leave the contest. He is 12-13-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Mack Guzda was recalled from the AHL and will back up Alex Lyon on Saturday versus Minnesota. Bobrovsky was on the ice at the end of practice Saturday. Coach Paul Maurice said the injury is better than the team initially thought. The Panthers hope to have the 34-year-old netminder back in the fold next weekend.