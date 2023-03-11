Bobrovsky is expected to start Saturday against Winnipeg, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site. He stopped 21 of 24 shots in Friday's overtime victory over Chicago.

Bobrovsky allowed two goals in the first period before letting in the game-tying goal with under a minute left in regulation. The Panthers escaped with the OT victory, giving him a third straight win. Saturday's game will be his 14th appearance in Florida's last 15 games; Bobrovsky has gone 9-4-0 with a .929 save percentage during this stretch.