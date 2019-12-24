Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lit up by Lightning

Bobrovsky gave up six goals on 34 shots Monday in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Bobrovsky found himself trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes and things didn't get a whole lot better from there. Three of Tampa Bay's goals came with the man advantage. Bobrvosky had actually been enjoying a resurgent month of December following a rough first two months in Florida, but he's allowed 10 goals on 65 shots in his last two games heading into the Christmas break.