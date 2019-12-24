Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lit up by Lightning
Bobrovsky gave up six goals on 34 shots Monday in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Bobrovsky found himself trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes and things didn't get a whole lot better from there. Three of Tampa Bay's goals came with the man advantage. Bobrvosky had actually been enjoying a resurgent month of December following a rough first two months in Florida, but he's allowed 10 goals on 65 shots in his last two games heading into the Christmas break.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage against Lightning•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to win over Sens•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Draws home start•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops third straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.