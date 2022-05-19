Bobrovsky will guard the home goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky was stunned for four goals on 36 shots in Game 1 on Tuesday, taking the loss. He's at a 2.98 GAA and a .903 save percentage through seven playoff contests.
