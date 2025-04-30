Bobrovsky will start in goal on the road versus the Lightning in Game 5, Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports reports.
Bobrovsky is 3-1 in the series, adding a 2.01 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The 36-year-old won both previous starts in Tampa to begin the series, including a shutout win in Game 2. A win by the Panthers on Wednesday would afford Bobrovsky a bit of a breather prior to the second round.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Not busy in Game 4 win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Game 4•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Rough night in blue paint•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal for Game 3•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Fourth career playoff shutout•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday•