Bobrovsky turned aside 30 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The visitors grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period when Adam Fantilli slipped the puck through Bobrovsky's five-hole on a two-on-one break, but otherwise the veteran netminder was outstanding, and he was rewarded for his efforts when Sam Reinhart scored the OT winner. Bobrovsky appears to be finding a late-season surge despite the fact that the Panthers are all but out of the playoff picture -- he's given up exactly one goal in three of five starts since the Olympic break, going 3-2-0 with a 2.21 GAA and .925 save percentage during that span.