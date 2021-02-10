Bobrovsky turned aside 31 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

After allowing a goal to Filip Zadina early in the first period, Bobrovsky shut the door the rest of the way for his fourth win of the season. His 3.07 GAA and .899 save percentage are still a disappointment given his hefty contract, but at 4-0-1 the veteran netminder is at least getting results when he's between the pipes.