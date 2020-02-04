Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks sharp in win over Toronto

Bobrovsky made 31 saves in a 5-3 victory over Toronto on Monday.

While it wasn't necessarily the tidiest box score, Bobrovsky was rock-solid for the Panthers. He kept the game scoreless early on while the Maple Leafs registered the game's first 10 shots, then held the Panthers in the contest long enough to rally from a 3-1 deficit. The result was Bobrovsky's fifth win in his last five starts. He appears to finally be turning the corner after a nightmarish first couple of months as a Panther.