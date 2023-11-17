Bobrovsky stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
Bobrovsky let in a goal early in the first period from Kevin Fiala, and Anze Kopitar added a power-play tally in the second. The narrow defeat snapped Bobrovsky's five-game winning streak, though this was one of his better outings in November. The 35-year-old goalie is at 8-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 13 contests. Anthony Stolarz will likely face his former team, the Ducks, on Friday.
