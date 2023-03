Bobrovsky made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Bobrovsky's game has picked up of late, as he's 10-6-1 in 17 starts since the start of 2023, and he has allowed just two goals in his last two starts (1-1-0). But he continued his pattern of alternating wins and losses, extending that streak to six games. On Thursday, Bobrovsky played well enough to win, but he was outdueled by Preds backup Kevin Lankinen, who stole the game for the visitors.