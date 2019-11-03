Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lucky dozen for twinetender
Bobrovsky made 22 saves in a 4-0 win over the Red Wings on Saturday night.
It was his first shutout as a Panther. And the first time Bobrovsky had allowed fewer than two goals in a game (12). It's sure taken long enough and it's against one of the NHL's lesser lights. But that's OK -- everyone has to start somewhere. Bobrovsky is among the league's elite, but even the best need a little time to adjust to new situations.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up overtime win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start in Colorado•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes brief relief appearance•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Strong performance in Edmonton•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.