Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lucky dozen for twinetender

Bobrovsky made 22 saves in a 4-0 win over the Red Wings on Saturday night.

It was his first shutout as a Panther. And the first time Bobrovsky had allowed fewer than two goals in a game (12). It's sure taken long enough and it's against one of the NHL's lesser lights. But that's OK -- everyone has to start somewhere. Bobrovsky is among the league's elite, but even the best need a little time to adjust to new situations.