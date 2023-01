Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings on Friday.

Bobrovsky surrendered a goal only 1:04 into the game, but he didn't let that unravel him. Instead, he bounced back after turning aside just 23 of 28 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. Bobrovsky has a 9-12-1 record, 3.26 GAA and .895 save percentage in 24 games this season.