Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

While he didn't play badly overall, the Isles beat Bobrovsky three times on 10 shots in the second period, and the Panthers offense couldn't climb out of the hole. Florida's big free-agent acquisition may need to come up big Wednesday afternoon if the team is going to avoid being swept.