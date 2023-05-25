Bobrovsky kicked out 36 of 39 shots in a 4-3 victory over Carolina in Game 4 on Wednesday.

For the fourth straight contest, the Hurricanes outshot Florida, but Bobrovsky was stopped 168 of 174 shots during the series to help the Panthers sweep Carolina. He's up to 11-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 14 playoff appearances this year. Given how Bobrovsky's done in the postseason, it's reasonable to believe he'll be in net for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.