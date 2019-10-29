Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes brief relief appearance
Bobrovsky allowed a pair of goals on six shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.
Bobrovsky relieved Samuel Montembeault at 6:18 of the first period after the latter had allowed three goals. However, Montembeault retook the crease in the second period as coach Joel Quenneville likely didn't want to risk the Russian netminder's health in what was effectively a lost cause. Bobrovsky now has a 3.79 GAA in 10 appearances this year. He should be in line for Wednesday's start versus the offensively-talented Avalanche.
