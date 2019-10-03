Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Making Panthers debut

Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road opener against the Lightning, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky had yet another strong season with the Blue Jackets last year, compiling a 37-24-1 record while posting a 2.58 GAA, .913 save percentage and a league-leading nine shutouts in 62 appearances. The 31-year-old Russian will look to make a good first impression with his new club by picking up his first victory of the campaign in a brutal road matchup with a stacked Tampa Bay team that averaged 4.02 goals per game at home last year, second in the NHL.