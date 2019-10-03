Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Making Panthers debut
Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road opener against the Lightning, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Bobrovsky had yet another strong season with the Blue Jackets last year, compiling a 37-24-1 record while posting a 2.58 GAA, .913 save percentage and a league-leading nine shutouts in 62 appearances. The 31-year-old Russian will look to make a good first impression with his new club by picking up his first victory of the campaign in a brutal road matchup with a stacked Tampa Bay team that averaged 4.02 goals per game at home last year, second in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting preseason finale•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Ready for first preseason game•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Inks seven-year deal with Panthers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Heading for free agency•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yields three goals in Game 6•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.