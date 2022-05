Bobrovsky will guard the road goal during Saturday's Game 3 versus Washington, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky was excellent in Thursday's Game 2 against the Capitals, turning aside 26 of 27 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 win. He'll try to secure a second straight win over a Washington team that will be without top-six bruiser Tom Wilson for a second consecutive contest.