Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Thursday's road clash with Columbus.
Bobrovsky was fantastic in Tuesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, stopping 38 of 40 shots en route to a comfy 4-2 win. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up a second straight win over the same Columbus club, his former team, Wednesday.
