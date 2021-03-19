Bobrovsky turned away 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Bobrovsky misplayed the puck behind his own net early in the third period, leading directly to Calle Jarnkrok's game-winner while Bobrovsky was trying to scramble back into position. It was a tough result for the 32-year-old netminder, who was fine otherwise but still saw his six-game winning streak come to an end. Despite the loss, Bobrovsky owns a terrific 12-3-2 record with a 2.90 GAA and .906 save percentage.