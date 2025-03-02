Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a 3-0 win over the Flames on Saturday.

It was his third shutout of the season and 14th with the Panthers, which moved him past legend John Vanbiesbrouck into third on the franchise list. Bobrovsky spent a lot of time Saturday watching Dan Vladar stand on his head at the other end of the rink. Through two periods, the Panthers had a 35-12 advantage in shots and a 66-23 edge in shot attempts. Bobrovsky is 25-13-2 with a 2.59 GAA, .904 save percentage and three shutouts this season.