Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bobrovsky made 24 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over Edmonton.

The veteran netminder gave up a goal in each period, but Florida gave him just enough offensive support. Bobrovsky has given up three goals or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, going 6-2-0 during that stretch with a dazzling 1.90 GAA and .928 save percentage.

More News