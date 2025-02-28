Bobrovsky made 24 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over Edmonton.
The veteran netminder gave up a goal in each period, but Florida gave him just enough offensive support. Bobrovsky has given up three goals or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, going 6-2-0 during that stretch with a dazzling 1.90 GAA and .928 save percentage.
