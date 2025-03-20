Bobrovsky will start Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets.
Bobrovsky has taken losses in two of his last three starts, going 1-2-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .875 save percentage during that time. He'll attempt to bounce back against the Blue Jackets, who are tied for ninth in the NHL with 3.19 goals per game this year.
