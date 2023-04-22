Bobrovsky turned aside eight of nine shots after replacing Alex Lyon midway through the third period Friday in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of the Panthers' first-round series.

It's Bobrovsky's first game action of any kind since March 27, as Lyon seized the starting job with an incredible late-season run that was a huge factor in the Panthers even making the postseason. Lyon's hot streak appears to be coming to an end -- although facing the NHL's best team in the first round could have derailed any netminder -- so coach Paul Maurice could have a tough decision to make between the goaltenders ahead of Game 4 on Sunday, with Florida staring at a 2-1 series deficit.