Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Never found eye of storm
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 33 shots Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Someday soon, Bob the Goalie has to become himself. His game seems to be improving slightly of late, but his 3.45 GAA and .888 save percentage are going to be hard to chip down.
