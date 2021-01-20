Bobrovsky and the Panthers won't play against the Hurricanes on Thursday or Saturday. Per the NHL's statement regarding Carolina, "As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice."
It will be the second time this season Florida has seen their games called off due to outbreaks with other clubs. Looking ahead, Bobrovsky and the Panthers won't be back in action until Jan. 26 versus the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Grabs win in OT•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will debut Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Aiming for Tuesday debut•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Won't start Sunday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected to miss game action•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Still not practicing•