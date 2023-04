Bobrovsky (illness) will not dress for Saturday's tilt in Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

This will be the third straight game that Bobrovsky will miss with the illness. Bobrovsky has lost his last three games, giving up 13 goals on 94 shots. He is 24-20-3 with a 3.07 GAA and .901 save percentage this season. Consider him day-to-day.