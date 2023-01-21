Bobrovsky (lower body) will not dress Saturday versus Minnesota, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky suffered the injury at the 2:01 mark of the opening period Thursday and was forced to leave the contest. He is 12-13-2 with a 3.25 GAA and .897 save percentage. Mack Guzda was recalled from the AHL and will back up Alex Lyon on Saturday versus Minnesota. Bobrovsky was on the ice at the end of practice Saturday, which is a good sign that he is likely only day-to-day.