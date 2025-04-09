Bobrovsky made 17 saves in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

He wasn't really tested -- the Leafs big boys really didn't show up Tuesday. With the win, Bobrovsky snapped a three-game losing streak. He is 32-18-2 with five shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and .907 save percentage. Bob is prepping for a postseason run, so watch for the Kitties to give him a bit of rest until season's end. He's played a lot of goals over the last 12-14 months.