Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Not starting Sunday
Contrary to a previous report, Samuel Montembeault will start in net instead of Bobrovsky (undisclosed) in Sunday's game versus the Flames, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear why Bobrovsky is on the bench after being scheduled to start, but we should have an update following the game. It's likely not a serious injury, as Bobrovsky was present on the bench to start the game.
