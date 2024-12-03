Bobrovsky will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Penguins, Katie Engleson of Scripps Sports reports.
Bobrovsky and his wife are expecting a child, so the Russian netminder will not travel with the team to Pittsburgh. Chris Driedger was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday, and he'll presumably be the No. 2 option behind Spencer Knight for Tuesday's game. Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to the Checkers to allow for Driedger to be brought up.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back-to-back victories•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated starter Friday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back in win column•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Buried by Avs•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday•