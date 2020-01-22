Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Notches another win

Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Starting on back-to-back nights didn't hinder Bobrovsky's ability to get the win, although he allowed two goals in the third period Tuesday. The Russian has won four straight games to improve to 19-12-4 with a 3.24 GAA and an .898 save percentage 37 games. Bobrovsky will get some time to rest now -- the Panthers don't play again until Feb. 1 versus the Canadiens.