Bobrovsky made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The Panthers raised their championship banner Tuesday and then came out on fire, pinning the Blackhawks in their own zone most of the first frame. Bobrovsky faced just three shots in that period, allowing one goal. At 37 and with two consecutive Stanley Cups, Bob has a lot of mileage on his Hall of Fame body. Daniil Tarasov may get 35 games this season, so Bobrovsky gets rest for an attempted 'three-peat.' You'll need to have a strong complement for your G2 spot to offset Bob's potential rest schedule.