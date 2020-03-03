Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Officially day-to-day

Bobrovsky (lower body) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Fortunately for the Panthers, the club has a couple days off before it returns to action. If the Russian is unable to suit up versus Boston, the recently recalled Chris Driedger (groin) could make his return to the crease for the first time since Jan. 16 against the Kings.