Per Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida, the Panthers will deploy the same lineup they used in Friday's Game 6 win over the Bruins for Sunday's Game 7, indicating Bobrovsky will protect the road goal.

Bobrovsky was a little shaky in Friday's Game 6, surrendering five goals on 34 shots, but he was still able to do enough to pick up a second straight victory and force a Game 7. The 34-year-old vet will try to secure his third win of the postseason and help propel the Panthers to the second round in a rematch with the same Boston squad on the road Sunday night.